<i>Chhaava</i>: Guneet Monga Sends Big Love To Vicky Kaushal

Guneet Monga was bowled over by Vicky Kaushal's stellar performance in Laxman Utekar's Chhaava. The producer has shared an appreciation post for Vicky on Instagram.

Sharing a picture with the actor, Guneet wrote, "Vicky Kaushal, you are a Toofan! Everything you do reflects your passion and dedication. So proud to see this Chhaava roar! May you forever rule."

Guneet Monga and Vicky Kaushal had collaborated in the 2015 film Zubaan.

Earlier, Vicky Kaushal's wife Katrina Kaif also praised the actor for his stint in Chhaava.

She posted the movie poster on Instagram and wrote, "What a cinematic experience and what a monumental task to bring to life the glory of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. @laxman.utekar tells this incredible story in the most brilliant way, I'm in awe, the last 40 min of the film will leave you speechless. I've spent all morning wanting to go and rewatch it again."

Katrina added, "I'm lost for words at the impact of this film. Vicky Kaushal, you truly are outstanding, every time you come on screen, every shot, the intensity you bring on screen, you are a chameleon the way you transform to your characters, effortless and fluid, I'm so proud of you and your talent."

"Dinesh Vijan what is there to say. You are a true VISIONARY…you support and put your conviction in what you believe in and carving a new trail of brilliance. The entire cast is phenomenal…This is a film for the big screen…So proud of the whole team," she concluded.

Produced by Maddock Films, Chhaava featured Vicky Kaushal as Sambhaji Maharaj, Akshaye Khanna as Mughal Shahenshah Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, Divya Dutta played Soyarabai and Diana Penty as Zinat-un-Nissa Begum.

The film hit theatres on February 14, 2025.