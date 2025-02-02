Veer Pahariya Grooves To <i>Dard-E-Disco</i>, Credits Shah Rukh Khan For Inspiration

Veer Pahariya, who made his film debut with Sky Force, is a true Bollywood buff.

The actor revealed it through a social media post. On Saturday, he confessed his “obsession” with Bollywood as a teenager, through an emotional post on Instagram.

Veer Pahariya was inspired by none other than superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his screen presence in the song Dard-E-Disco from the 2007 film Om Shanti Om.

Veer Pahariya said, “Today, on my birthday coinciding with the love that Sky Force is getting, I just want to share a video from when I was 13 and just obsessed with Bollywood movies. I had watched all the videos on the making of Dard-E-Disco — learned the steps, got onto a diet for the six-pack, organized the lights, fans, leaves, props, costumes, and dancers, and shot it on a Sony Handycam with the cassette in 1 take because I did not know how to edit.”

The debutant added that his family had zero clue about his plans.

Veer Pahariya said, “My family had no idea as I did not take any money and everything was done with full jugaad. For the last shot with the fire sequence — the room was lit up and we used deodorant to enhance it. We had only one attempt to get it right. Fanaticism of another level.”

On a concluding note, Veer Pahariya expressed his gratitude to Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Farah Khan for “changing his life”.

“Last but not least, Thank you, God, for making my dreams come true,” he wrote.

Here's the video of a young Veer Pahariya imitating SRK's dance steps on Dard-E-Disco.

Veer Pahariya's Sky Force arrived in theatres on January 24, 2025.

The patriotic action-drama, directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, features Akshay Kumar in the lead. He essays the character of Kumar Om Ahuja, an IAF officer.

Veer Pahariya plays the role of Squadron Leader Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya who was honoured with the Mahavir Chakra.

Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur are also a part of Sky Force.