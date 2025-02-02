Sara Ali Khan Sends Big Love To Brother Ibrahim Ahead Of His Bollywood Debut: "Time To Shine"

Sara Ali Khan is excited as her younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Nadaaniyan, co-starring Khushi Kapoor.

On Saturday, Sara shared her joy and extended her heartfelt wishes to Ibrahim on Instagram. As usual, the actress expressed her excitement in her signature shayari style. "Time to shine oh my darling brother of mine," she wrote, alongside the poster of Ibrahim's upcoming film.

In Nadaaniyan, Ibrahim will star alongside Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, Mahima Chaudhary, and Jugal Hansraj among others.

According to the makers, Nadaaniyan is a young adult romantic drama that explores the magic, chaos, and innocence of first love. The story centres around Piya (Khushi), a bold girl from South Delhi, and Arjun (Ibrahim), a determined middle-class boy from Noida. As their contrasting worlds collide, they embark on an adventure filled with mischief, emotion and the sweet chaos of first love.

In an earlier interview with ANI, Sara spoke about Ibrahim's talent and wished him all the best for his future in the industry. When asked if she felt the need to set an example for him through her work, Sara responded, "No, my brother is quite smart... it is his life, his luck, and his talent. We've both been raised in the same way, so I know he won't stray from his path. And no matter how far you run, you will always come back to yourself. That's what our mom (Amrita Singh) taught us."

Sara also wished Ibrahim success for his debut, adding, "I hope he maintains balance in his life and work. He should stick to his values. He is a grounded child."

Ibrahim's debut film will premiere on Netflix. The release date of the film has not been revealed yet.