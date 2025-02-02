<i>Sky Force</i> Box Office Collection Day 9: Akshay Kumar And Veer Pahariya's Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark

After a solid start in its first week, Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's Sky Force saw a significant recovery on its second Saturday, with its collections jumping by over 60%. The film earned Rs 5 crore on Saturday. The film crossed the Rs 100 crore mark.

Sky Force hit theatres on January 24 with discounted ticket prices, which helped it open with a strong Rs 12.25 crore. The film enjoyed a 79.59% increase in its earnings during its first weekend, grossing Rs 22 crore on Saturday and Rs 28 crore on Sunday.

However, it faced a steep 75% drop on Monday, earning only Rs 7 crore.

With Shahid Kapoor's Deva hitting theatres last Friday, Sky Force now faces fresh competition at the box office. Although Deva opened to mixed reviews, it is currently the main competitor in the Hindi film space. Deva made Rs 5.50 crore on its opening day and saw a slight increase to Rs 6.25 crore on Saturday.

Additionally, upcoming releases like Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's Loveyapa and Himesh Reshammiya's Badass Ravikumar are set to add to the competition for Sky Force.

On Saturday, Sky Force started its day with 9% occupancy in morning shows, which steadily increased to 20% in the afternoon and 28% in the evening.

Directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur, and produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, Sky Force also marks the acting debut of Veer Pahariya, with Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur playing key roles in the film.