<i>Sky Force</i> Box Office Collection Day 8: Akshay Kumar And Veer Pahariya's Film Nears Rs 100 Crore Mark

Directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur, Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar, earned Rs 2.56 crore net in India on its 8th day at the box office. The film's total India net collection stands at Rs 89.06 crore and it is expected to cross Rs 100 crore over the weekend.

On Day 8, the film had an overall Hindi occupancy rate of 11.22%. By the end of Day 7, Sky Force had already surpassed Rs 100 crore in worldwide collections, reaching Rs 111.5 crore.

Its India net collection on Day 7 was Rs 86.5 crore, while its India Gross total was Rs 103.25 crore. The overseas collection was reported at Rs 8.25 crore. Sky Force opened with Rs 12 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 22 crore on Day 2 and a significant jump to Rs 28 crore on Day 3. However, the film saw a decline in earnings with Rs 7 crore on Day 4, Rs 5.75 crore on Day 5, Rs 6 crore on Day 6 and Rs 5.5 crore on Day 7.

The film, which is set against the backdrop of the 1965 India-Pakistan War, tells the story of IAF officer T Vijaya (played by Veer Pahariya), who goes missing in action. Akshay Kumar stars as KO Ahuja, a fellow IAF officer who embarks on a mission to find Vijaya. Made on a Rs 160 crore budget, Sky Force also stars Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur in key roles.