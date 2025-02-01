Advertisement

Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 8: Akshay Kumar And Veer Pahariya's Film Nears Rs 100 Crore Mark

Sky Force also stars Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur in key roles.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
<i>Sky Force</i> Box Office Collection Day 8: Akshay Kumar And Veer Pahariya's Film Nears Rs 100 Crore Mark
A still from the film.
New Delhi:

Directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur, Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar, earned Rs 2.56 crore net in India on its 8th day at the box office. The film's total India net collection stands at Rs 89.06 crore and it is expected to cross Rs 100 crore over the weekend.

On Day 8, the film had an overall Hindi occupancy rate of 11.22%. By the end of Day 7, Sky Force had already surpassed Rs 100 crore in worldwide collections, reaching Rs 111.5 crore. 

Its India net collection on Day 7 was Rs 86.5 crore, while its India Gross total was Rs 103.25 crore. The overseas collection was reported at Rs 8.25 crore. Sky Force opened with Rs 12 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 22 crore on Day 2 and a significant jump to Rs 28 crore on Day 3. However, the film saw a decline in earnings with Rs 7 crore on Day 4, Rs 5.75 crore on Day 5, Rs 6 crore on Day 6 and Rs 5.5 crore on Day 7.

The film, which is set against the backdrop of the 1965 India-Pakistan War, tells the story of IAF officer T Vijaya (played by Veer Pahariya), who goes missing in action. Akshay Kumar stars as KO Ahuja, a fellow IAF officer who embarks on a mission to find Vijaya. Made on a Rs 160 crore budget, Sky Force also stars Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur in key roles.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Sky Force, Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 8, Sky Force Box Office
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com