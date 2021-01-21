Varun Dhawan Tried Animal Flow In This Video. He Has Jacqueline Fernandez's Approval

Varun Dhawan in a still from the video. (courtesy varundvn)

Varun Dhawan tried animal flow, a mobilisation technique that primarily involves groundwork and is used to improve flexibility and agility. The actor posted a video from the session, in which he can be seen trying it out. Varun Dhawan, in his caption revealed that the drill helped him recover after he got COVID-19 last year. Varun Dhawan, tagging his instructor in his caption, wrote: "Animal-flow. Devrath Vijay has helped me recover and get my stamina back post covid through animal flows." In the comments section of Varun's post, his Judwaa 2 co-star Jacqueline Fernandez, who also takes her fitness regime very seriously, wrote: "Yas! Amazing." She also shared the video on her Instagram stories and wrote: "Animal Flow done right. Good one Varun Dhawan."

Varun Dhawan, who had contracted the virus last month, frequently shared posts from his "life in isolation." He shared ROFL edits of his pictures and wrote: "Swipe right to see me age."

The actor, in a now deleted post, announced that he had COVID-19 and that he could have been more careful. "So, as I returned to work in the pandemic era I have contracted covid-19. All precautions were taken by the production but still nothing is certain in life especially not covid-19. So please be extra careful I believe I could have been more careful. I see the get well soon messages and my spirits are high taking each day at a time. Thank you," he wrote.

Varun Dhawan recently starred in the Coolie No 1 remake, directed by his father David Dhawan. The film starring Sara Ali Khan, released on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on Christmas. The actor's next project is Jug Jugg Jeeyo also starring Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Prajakta Koli.