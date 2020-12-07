'I Could Have Been More Careful,' Writes COVID-Positive Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan shared this image. (courtesy varundvn)

Varun Dhawan, who recently contracted the coronavirus, shared a post on his Instagram profile on Monday morning, which features a collage of the actor along with his friends. "Vitamin Friends," he captioned the post. Varun, who was busy with the promotions of Coolie No 1 and had begun shooting for Jug Jugg Jeeyo, announced that he tested positive for coronavirus and wrote: "So as I returned to work in the pandemic era I have contracted covid-19. All precautions were taken by the production but still nothing is certain in life especially not covid-19." The actor asked his fans to be "extra careful" and added, "So please be extra careful I believe I could have been more careful. I see the get well soon messages and my spirits are high taking each day at a time. Thank you."

Varun Dhawan had started shooting for Jug Jugg Jiyo alongside Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Prajakta Koli, which was being backed by Karah Johar's Dharma Productions. However, the film's shoot was halted after Varun and reportedly Neetu Kapoor contracted the virus. Anil Kapoor, in one his tweets revealed that he had tested negative for coronavirus.

Varun Dhawan was last seen in the film Street Dancer 3D, which also starred Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi. The actor will next be seen in Coolie No 1 remake, which has been directed by his father David Dhawan and stars Sara Ali Khan. The film is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video.

Varun Dhawan is the latest celebrity to have joined the long list of Bollywood actors who contracted the virus this year. Amitabh Bachchan along with son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya, and his 8-year-old granddaughter also had coronavirus. Apart from the Bachchans', Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Genelia D'Souza, actress Rekha's security staff was found to be infected. Actor Aamir Khan and producers Karan Johar and Boney Kapoor previously announced that members of their staff had tested positive. Several TV stars recently announced that they had got the virus as well.