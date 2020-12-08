Varun Dhawan Shuts Down Troll Who Cast Doubt On His COVID-Positive Status

Varun Dhawan shared this image. (courtesy varundvn)

Leave it to Varun Dhawan to shut his trolls like nobody else. The actor, who is frequently targeted by trolls surely knows how to give the perfect reply. Here's what happened. On Monday morning, Varun announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19. While a section of the Internet wished the actor a speedy recovery, an Instagram user trolled Varun and asked the actor if he actually has coronavirus or is he just pretending that his normal cough is Covid-19. "Bhai sahi mein hua hai na? Ya phir yahan bhi normal khaasi ki overacting kar raha hai," commented the Instagram user. Varun Dhawan, in his own style, replied to the troll and wrote: "Wow you are so funny. What an amazing sense of humour you have. I hope you and your family don't have to suffer through this though they will have to suffer through your sad excuse of humour. Get well soon son."

Varun Dhawan, who had begun shooting for the film Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Bollywood veterans Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor along with Kiara Advani and Prajakta Koli, shared a post on Monday, in which he wrote that he had contracted the virus and that he could have been more "careful." He wrote: "So as I returned to work in the pandemic era I have contracted covid-19. All precautions were taken by the production but still nothing is certain in life especially not covid-19. So please be extra careful I believe I could have been more careful. I see the get well soon messages and my spirits are high taking each day at a time. Thank you."

See Varun Dhawan's post here:

Other than Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Varun Dhawan had actively been promoting his upcoming film Coolie No 1 with Sara Ali Khan. The film, directed by Varun's father David Dhawan, is slated to release on streaming giant Disney+Hotstar on Christmas.