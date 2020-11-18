Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Presenting Varun Dhawan And Kiara Advani As 'Happy' Husband And Wife

Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Kiara Advani shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kiaraaliaadvani )

Highlights Kiara and Varun shared their first look posters on Wednesday

"Happy husband, happy life!" wrote Kiara Advani

Varun captioned his post: "Happy wife, happy life"

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani, on Tuesday, shared their first look from their work-in-progress film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. With the pictures, Varun and Kiara introduced each other's characters as "happy wife" and "happy husband," respectively. Jug Jugg Jeeyo also stars Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. In the pictures, Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan can be seen twinning in blue shirts and blue jeans. "Happy husband, happy life!" wrote Kiara Advani while Varun captioned his post: "Happy wife, happy life." The details about Neetu and Anil Kapoor's characters in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, directed by Raj Mehta, have not been revealed yet.

Check out their posts:

The filming of Jug Jugg Jeeyo started on Monday. On the first day of the shoot, Neetu Kapoor posted a picture of herself getting ready for a sequence and stated that she was feeling "a little bit scared" about returning "back on set after many years." She wrote: "Back on set after so many years. To new beginnings and the magic of the movies. I feel YOUR love and presence. From mom, to Kapoor Sahab (Rishi Kapoor), to Ranbir (Kapoor) always being with me... now I find myself all by myself, feeling a little scared, but I know you are always with me." This is Neetu Kapoor's first film after the 2013 release Besharam, in which she co-starred with husband, late actor Rishi Kapoor, and son Ranbir Kapoor.

And here's how Anil Kapoor commenced the shoot of Jug Jugg Jeeyo on Monday: "So happy to have you back on set Mrs James! We all are here for you and have full faith that you'll take the screen by storm again! I'm super excited to be a part of the #JugJuggJeeyo journey with you!"

So happy to have you back on set Mrs. James! We all are here for you and have full faith that you'll take the screen by storm again!

I'm super excited to be a part of the #JugJuggJeeyo journey with you! pic.twitter.com/tnXzKes2mu — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) November 16, 2020

Jug Jugg Jeeyo is being produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.