'I've Tested Negative For COVID-19': Anil Kapoor Puts 'Rumours To Rest'

Anil Kapoor, in his latest tweet, dismissed rumours that he tested positive for COVID-19 while shooting Raj Mehta's Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. On Friday, several media publications such as Filmfare and India Today stated in their reports that Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Raj Mehta contracted the virus while filming their upcoming project in Chandigarh. However, dismissing the rumours, Anil Kapoor tweeted on Friday evening: "In the interest of putting any rumours to rest, I have tested negative for COVID-19. Thank you all for your concern and good wishes." Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are yet to react to the rumours claiming that they have tested positive for the virus.

In the interest of putting any rumours to rest, I have tested negative for COVID-19. Thank you all for your concern and good wishes — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 4, 2020

It has also been reported that the shooting of Jug Jugg Jeeyo has been put on hold until the actors, reportedly diagnosed with COVID-19, recover from the virus.

Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani began filming Jug Jugg Jeeyo last month. The actors celebrated Diwali together this year in Chandigarh. Here's what Anil Kapoor shared on Diwali.

On the first day of the shoot, Neetu Kapoor posted a picture of herself getting ready for a sequence and wrote: "Back on set after so many years. To new beginnings and the magic of the movies. I feel YOUR love and presence. From mom, to Kapoor Sahab (Rishi Kapoor), to Ranbir (Kapoor) always being with me... now I find myself all by myself, feeling a little scared, but I know you are always with me."

Jug Jugg Jeeyo is being produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.