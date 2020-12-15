COVID-Positive Varun Dhawan Sums Up 'Life In Isolation' With ROFL Pics

Varun Dhawan shared this image. (courtesy: varundvn)

Yes, that is Varun Dhawan in the picture and turns out, isolation did it to him. Just kidding. Varun Dhawan surely has a sense of humour and his latest Instagram entry proves that. The actor shared a series of pictures on his profile - each explaining the different stages of life in isolation after he tested COVID-positive last week. The actor made ROFL edits of his old photographs. In the first one, he edited his face to look like that of a teen. The second one was an intact picture from his relatively recent days. The third and the most hilarious one was an edit of what he would like with a salt and pepper look. Varun hilariously captioned the post: "Life in isolation. Swipe right to see me age." There was a chain of LOL emojis in the comments section of Varun Dhawan's post.

Take a look at Varun Dhawan's post here:

Last week, Varun Dhawan tested positive for COVID-19. The actor, in an Instagram post, shared the news that he has contracted the virus and wrote: "So as I returned to work in the pandemic era I have contracted COVID-19. All precautions were taken by the production but still nothing is certain in life especially not COVID-19. So please be extra careful I believe I could have been more careful. I see the get well soon messages and my spirits are high taking each day at a time. Thank you."

Varun Dhawan's last onscreen appearance was in the film Street Dancer 3D, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi. The actor awaits the release of Coolie No 1, opposite Sara Ali Khan, which is slated to release on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on December 25. Coolie No 1 is a remake of the 1995 film of the same name, directed by Varun's filmmaker father David Dhawan.