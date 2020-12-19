Varun Dhawan Resumes Shoot For Jug Jugg Jeeyo After Recovering From COVID-19

Varun Dhawan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: varundvn)

Varun Dhawan, who had tested positive for COVID-19 while filming Jugg Jugg Jeeyo earlier this month, has resumed the film's shoot after recovering from the virus. On Friday evening, the actor shared a picture of himself and his co-star Kiara Advani from the sets of Jug Jugg Jeeyo and wrote: "And we're back, #jugjuggjeeyo with my praying partner Kiara." In the photo, the actors can be seen wearing face masks while clicking a selfie. Earlier on Friday, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor (who had also contracted COVID-19), Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani were photographed at the Mumbai airport; they left for Chandigarh for the film's shoot.

On December 7, Varun Dhawan shared his coronavirus diagnosis in an Instagram post. "So, as I returned to work in the pandemic era I have contracted #covid_19. All precautions were taken by the production but still nothing is certain in life especially not covid-19. So please be extra careful I believe I could have been more careful. I see the get well soon messages and my spirits are high taking each day at a time. Thank you," he wrote.

Three days later, on December 10, Neetu Kapoor confirmed that she also tested positive for the virus. However, a week ago, her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared that the actress recovered from the virus. "Earlier this week, I tested positive for COVID-19. All safety measures are being followed and I am thankful to the authorities for all their help and quick response. I am in self-quarantine, taking medication on my doctor's advice and feeling better. I am so grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe, wear a mask and keep safe distance. Take care," read Neetu Kapoor's post while the update shared by Riddhima read: "Thank you for all your good wishes and prayers - My mother has tested COVID-19 negative today."

The shooting for Jug Jugg Jeeyo, directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, began in November.