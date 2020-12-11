Neetu Kapoor Tests Negative For COVID-19, Confirms Daughter Riddhima

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared this photo. (Image courtesy: riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)

Neetu Kapoor, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this week, has tested negative for the virus, her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni announced in an Instagram post on Friday. The actress was filming her upcoming project Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh when she contracted the virus. In her latest post, Riddhima shared a picture of herself and Neetu Kapoor and wrote: "Thank you for all your good wishes and prayers - My mother has tested COVID-19 negative today." After testing positive for the virus, Neetu Kapoor was "self-quarantining" at her home. The actress had shared details about her coronavirus diagnosis on Thursday but more on that later.

On Thursday, Neetu Kapoor shared an update about her health in an Instagram post. "Earlier this week, I tested positive for COVID-19. All safety measures are being followed and I am thankful to the authorities for all their help and quick response. I am in self-quarantine, taking medication on my doctor's advice and feeling better. I am so grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe, wear a mask and keep safe distance. Take care," she wrote in her post.

Neetu Kapoor's Jug Jugg Jeeyo co-star Varun Dhawan also has the coronavirus. The actor is recovering from the virus at his Mumbai home.

Neetu Kapoor began filming Jug Jugg Jeeyo on November 16. The actress, sharing a picture of herself getting ready for the shoot, wrote: "Back on set after so many years. To new beginnings and the magic of the movies. I feel your love and presence. From mom, to Kapoor Sahab (Neetu Kapoor's late husband Rishi Kapoor), to Ranbir (son Ranbir Kapoor) always being with me... now I find myself all by myself, feeling a little scared but I know you are always with me."

Neetu Kapoor was last seen in 2013 film Besharam that featured her son Ranbir in the titular role.