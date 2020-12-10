'Am In Self-Quarantine, Feeling Better': Read COVID-Positive Neetu Kapoor's Post

Neetu Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: neetu54)

Actress Neetu Kapoor, in an Instagram post on Thursday, confirmed that she has contracted COVID-19 and added that she is currently in "self-quarantine." The actress, 62, tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week. Neetu Kapoor was filming Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in Chandigarh last week when reports about all of them contracting the virus surfaced on the Internet. While Anil Kapoor later dismissed the reports that he tested positive for COVID-19, Varun Dhawan shared his coronavirus diagnosis in an Instagram post on Monday. In her post, Neetu Kapoor, who returned to Mumbai this week, urged her fans to "wear a mask" and "keep safe distance."

"Earlier this week, I tested positive for COVID-19. All safety measures are being followed and I am thankful to the authorities for all their help and quick response. I am in self-quarantine, taking medication on my doctor's advice and feeling better. I am so grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe, wear a mask and keep safe distance. Take care," read Neetu Kapoor's post.

On Monday, Varun Dhawan informed his fans about his COVID-19 diagnosis with these words: "So, as I returned to work in the pandemic era I have contracted #covid_19. All precautions were taken by the production but still nothing is certain in life especially not COVID-19. So, please be extra careful. I believe I could have been more careful. I see the get well soon messages and my spirits are high taking each day at a time. Thank you."

The day reports about Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan testing positive for coronavirus surfaced on the Internet, the 63-year-old actor tweeted: "In the interest of putting any rumours to rest, I have tested negative for COVID-19. Thank you all for your concern and good wishes."

In the interest of putting any rumours to rest, I have tested negative for COVID-19. Thank you all for your concern and good wishes — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 4, 2020

The trio began filming Jug Jugg Jeeyo last month. The film is being directed by Raj Mehta.