Uri: The Surgical Strike Actor Vicky Kaushal Says 'Pulwama Attack Shouldn't Be Forgiven And Forgotten'

Vicky Kaushal in a still from Uri: The Surgical Strike. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal condemned the February 14 Pulwama terror attack, in which over 40 CRPF soldiers lost their lives. The actor described the episode as "sad." In his latest release Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky played the role of an army officer. He received a lot of praise from the audience for his performance in the film. "It is a great loss of human lives. If in any possible way, we can support the family of martyrs, it would be a great contribution from our end, as a society. The whole incident should not be forgiven and forgotten," he told the media.

The actor was speaking on the sidelines of the ActFest, organised by Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) and the 48 Hour Film Project.

Actress Kubra Sait also condemned the attack and urged people to be kind towards humanity.

"The film fraternity is coming together to say that what happened is incorrect... it is extremely heartbreaking and shocking. I will not support terrorism in any way especially when terrorism is faked in the mask of faith. I'm not somebody who agrees to this. I think it is high time that humans started loving each other with kindness with respect and just with love," she said.

Meanwhile, talking about the ActFest, Vicky Kaushal said: "This is a great initiative where actors of different generations are coming together to celebrate films and the art of acting. We usually see festivals of films but this is great to see a gathering initiated by the actors for the actors."

"Usually when it comes to actors like us, we get in touch with CINTAA whenever we are in trouble, but this time we have come together for celebration," the Masaan actor said.