Amitabh Bachchan To Donate Rs 5 Lakh Each To The Families Of Soldiers Killed In Pulwama

Terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed responsibility for the Pulwama terror attack

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 16, 2019 18:05 IST
Amitabh Bachchan photographed at an event in Mumbai.


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "He is finding out the correct process to do so," Big B's spokesperson
  2. 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the Pulwama terror attack
  3. Several Bollywood stars condemned the recent terror attack

Amitabh Bachchan will be donating Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the 40 martyrs, who lost their lives in the recent Pulwama terror attack. Mr Bachchan's spokesperson confirmed the news and said in a statement, "Yes, Mr Bachchan will be giving Rs 5 lakh to each of the 40 martyr's families and is currently finding out the correct process to do so." The 76-year-old actor, who was invited as a special guest at a Virat Kohli's Foundation's event (which was scheduled to take place on Saturday), immediately decided to cancel his visit as a form of reverence.

In the wake of the recent Pulwama terror attack, lyricist Javed Akhtar and his wife and veteran actress Shabana Azmi, decided to cancel an event that they were scheduled to attend in Karachi, Pakistan. "Karachi Art Council had invited Shabana and me for a two day lit conference about Kaifi Azmi and his poetry. We have cancelled that," tweeted Javed Akhtar.

 

 

Shabana Amzi also condemned the terror attack and tweeted: "There is no way we can carry on with cultural exchanges between India and Pakistan even as our martyrs are laying down their lives for us. I stand in solidarity with the grieving families."

 

 

Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal and several other Bollywood stars condemned the Pulwama terror attack and paid their condolences to the martyrs on Twitter.

 

 

 

 

Here's what Akshay Kumar tweeted:

 

 

The entire country was shaken and stirred by the Pulwama attack, which took place on Thursday, in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed. Terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed responsibility for the attack.

