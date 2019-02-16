Amitabh Bachchan To Donate Rs 5 Lakh Each To The Families Of Soldiers Killed In Pulwama

Amitabh Bachchan photographed at an event in Mumbai.

Amitabh Bachchan will be donating Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the 40 martyrs, who lost their lives in the recent Pulwama terror attack. Mr Bachchan's spokesperson confirmed the news and said in a statement, "Yes, Mr Bachchan will be giving Rs 5 lakh to each of the 40 martyr's families and is currently finding out the correct process to do so." The 76-year-old actor, who was invited as a special guest at a Virat Kohli's Foundation's event (which was scheduled to take place on Saturday), immediately decided to cancel his visit as a form of reverence.

In the wake of the recent Pulwama terror attack, lyricist Javed Akhtar and his wife and veteran actress Shabana Azmi, decided to cancel an event that they were scheduled to attend in Karachi, Pakistan. "Karachi Art Council had invited Shabana and me for a two day lit conference about Kaifi Azmi and his poetry. We have cancelled that," tweeted Javed Akhtar.

Kranchi art council had invited. Shabana and me for a two day lit conference about Kaifi Azmi and his poetry . We have cancelled that . In 1965 during the indo Pak war Kaifi saheb had written a poem . " AUR PHIR KRISHAN NE ARJUN SE KAHA " — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) February 15, 2019

Shabana Amzi also condemned the terror attack and tweeted: "There is no way we can carry on with cultural exchanges between India and Pakistan even as our martyrs are laying down their lives for us. I stand in solidarity with the grieving families."

#Pulwama attack There is no way we can carry on with cultural exchanges between India and Pakistan even as our martyrs are laying down their lives for us. I stand in solidarity with the grieving families. — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) February 15, 2019

Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal and several other Bollywood stars condemned the Pulwama terror attack and paid their condolences to the martyrs on Twitter.

Heartfelt condolences to the families of our valiant jawans. May the souls of our countrymen who laid their lives down for us rest in peace. #Pulwama — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 15, 2019

Absolutely shocked by the attack in #Pulwama...Hate is NEVER the answer!!! Strength to the families of the martyred jawans and the CRPF soldiers injured in the attack. — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 14, 2019

Here's what Akshay Kumar tweeted:

Numb beyond belief at the dastardly terror attack on #CRPF soldiers in #Pulwama. May God give peace to their souls, and strength to their grieving families. Wishing the injured a speedy recovery. We can't let this be forgotten. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 14, 2019

The entire country was shaken and stirred by the Pulwama attack, which took place on Thursday, in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed. Terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed responsibility for the attack.