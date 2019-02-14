Pulwama Terror Attack: 'We Can't Let This Be Forgotten,' Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan And Others React With Shock

Pulwama Terror Attack: Nearly 40 CRPF personnel were killed and several others were injured

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 14, 2019 21:18 IST
  1. "We can't let this be forgotten," Akshay Kumar tweeted
  2. Hate is never the answer: Priyanka
  3. Terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad has claimed responsibility for the attack

Bollywood reacted with shock at the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday, the worst in decades, in which nearly 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and several others were injured. "Numb beyond belief at the dastardly terror attack on CRPF soldiers in Pulwama. May God give peace to their souls, and strength to their grieving families. Wishing the injured a speedy recovery. We can't let this be forgotten," tweeted Akshay Kumar, who is currently out of India. From the US, Priyanka Chopra tweeted, "Absolutely shocked by the attack in Pulwama... Hate is NEVER the answer. Strength to the families of the martyred jawans and the CRPF soldiers injured in the attack."

 

 

 

 

Vicky Kaushal, who recently starred in the Uri: The Surgical Strike, tweeted, "Deeply saddened and shocked to hear the news of the terror attack in #Pulwama. My heart goes out to the families of the brave CRPF soldiers we lost today and praying for the speedy recovery of those injured." The film was based on the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army in Pakistan after 2016's Uri terror attack.

"Such terrible news coming from Pulwama. Today, when people are celebrating love, hate raises its ugly head too. My thoughts and prayers for the martyrs and their families," posted Abhishek Bachchan.

 

 

Terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad has claimed responsibility for the attack. The terrorists rammed an explosive-laden car into a CRPF convoy.

"Deeply saddened and so angry to know about the cowardly attack on CRPF India convoy in Pulwama. My heart goes out to the members of the family who have today lost a SON, a BROTHER, a HUSBAND or a FATHER. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured," tweeted Anupam Kher.

 

 

"Absolutely tragic news coming from Pulwama. Condolences to the families of the martyrs and prayers for the injured jawans. Cowards are at it again. Absolutely deplorable," read Riteish Deshmukh's tweet.

 

 

R Madhavan, Sonali Kulkarni, Madhur Bhandarkar and several others also condemned the attack.

 

 

 

 

 

 

President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted that the "entire nation stands united in the fight against the forces of terror and evil."

 

 

 

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the "sacrifices" of the jawans "will not go in vain."

 

 

 

 

Home Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to visit Jammu and Kashmir on Friday to review the situation.

