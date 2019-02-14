12 CRPF Men Killed In Blast In Kashmir's Pulwama, Worst Attack Since Uri

Pulwama IED Blast: A vehicle that was damaged in the explosion.

At least 12 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and over 40 injured after terrorists targeted a convoy with a car bomb at Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district today.

Thirteen of the injured are said to be in a critical condition, and have been moved to the army base hospital in Srinagar. Terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Home ministry sources said that terrorists triggered the car bomb while the convoy of over 70 CRPF vehicles was plying through the Srinagar-Jammu highway in Goripora area. One of the vehicles bore the brunt of the explosion. The stretch on which the incident occurred was largely believed to be sanitised of terror activities, and the authorities have termed it as a "serious breach" of security.

"The people behind this dartardly attack will not be spared. We will spare no efforts to ensure that our jawans are avenged," Union Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre said.

"Terrible news coming from the Valley. A number of CRPF soldiers are reported to have been killed & injured in an IED blast. I condemn this attack in the strongest possible terms. My prayers for the injured & condolences to the families of the bereaved," former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tweeted soon after the incident.

While Mr Abdullah termed it as an attack "reminiscent of the dark days of militancy pre 2004-05", Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti condemned the manner in which terrorism had brought the Valley to its knees. "Disturbing news coming in from #awantipura. Twelve of our security personnel have been martyred and several have been injured. No words are enough to condemn the gruesome terror attack. How many more lives will be snuffed out before this madness ends?" she tweeted.

Several politicians, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress leader Randeep Surjewala, posted their condolences on the social media.

This is said to be the worst terror strike on security personnel since the Uri attack in September 2016, when four heavily armed terrorists targeted an army brigade headquarters -- causing over 19 deaths. The Indian army had responded with a cross-border surgical strike in which several enemy installations were reportedly destroyed.

Further information is awaited.

(With inputs from Agencies)