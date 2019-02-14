8 CRPF Personnel Killed In Terror Attack In Jammu And Kashmir's Pulwama: Updates

The IED blast in Goripora area was followed by gunshots, news agency ANI reported.

All India | Edited by | Updated: February 14, 2019 17:00 IST
A CRPF convoy was attacked in Pulwama.

Srinagar: 

Eight Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were reportedly killed in a major attack on a CRPF convoy in Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district today. 

The IED blast in Goripora area was followed by gunshots, news agency ANI reported. 

Here the updates on the major attack on the CRPF convoy.


Feb 14, 2019
17:00 (IST)
At least 12 CRPF personnel have died in the Pulwama terror attack, according to the latest reports. 
Feb 14, 2019
16:49 (IST)
It is believed that an improvised explosive device was the cause of the explosion at Goripora area. 

Feb 14, 2019
16:46 (IST)
"No Words To Condemn The Attack," Says Mehbooba Mufti On Terror Attack In Pulwama
Feb 14, 2019
16:45 (IST)
Terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed the responsibility for the attack. 

Feb 14, 2019
16:42 (IST)
The terror attack has been reported about 20 km away from Srinagar. 
Feb 14, 2019
16:35 (IST)
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reacted to the attack on Twitter. 
Feb 14, 2019
16:34 (IST)
Terrorists attacked the bus that the CRPF personnel were travelling in, news agency PTI reported quoting officials. 
Feb 14, 2019
16:29 (IST)
According to reports coming in, 40 CRPF personnel were injured in the attack on the CRPF convoy and more than 15 were critically injured. The number of casualties is likely to go up.
