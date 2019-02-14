'No Words Enough': Politicians Across Parties Condemn Pulwama Attack

Politicians from across parties expressed shock at the Pulwama terror attack.

Politicians from across parties expressed their shock at the terror attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama today in which at least 12 soldiers were killed. Fifteen of the injured are said to be in a critical condition.

Terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Jammu and Kashmir politicians Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah were among the first to condemn the attack. "No words are enough to condemn the gruesome terror attack. How many more lives will be snuffed out before this madness ends?" People's Democratic Party chief and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti tweeted.

Disturbing news coming in from #awantipura . Twelve of our security personnel have been martyred and several have been injured. No words are enough to condemn the gruesome terror attack. How many more lives will be snuffed out before this madness ends? — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) February 14, 2019

"I condemn this attack in the strongest possible terms. My prayers for the injured & condolences to the families of the bereaved," National Conference leader and former chief minister Omar Abdullah tweeted.

Terrible news coming from the valley. A number of CRPF soldiers are reported to have been killed & injured in an IED blast. I condemn this attack in the strongest possible terms. My prayers for the injured & condolences to the families of the bereaved. #Kashmir — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 14, 2019

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolences to the families of the CRPF soliders who were killed. "Saddened that 13 CRPF jawans became martyrs today in Pulwama. We salute our brave jawans and extend our solidarity and condolences to their families. Our prayers for those injured. We wish them a speedy recovery," she tweeted.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the country must stand united in this moment of grief. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, his Rajasthan counterpart Ashok Gehlot and BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also expressed their sadness.

Reports suggest that the terrorists triggered the blast while the CRPF personnel were plying through the Srinagar-Jammu highway. The stretch on which the incident occurred was largely believe to be sanitised of terror activities, and the authorities have termed it as a "serious breach" of security.