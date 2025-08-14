"Proceeds Of Terrorism": Over Rs 2.11 Crore Properties Attached In Jammu And Kashmir

More than Rs 2.11 crore properties identified as "proceeds of terrorism" were attached in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Wednesday, police said.

These land parcels are measuring two kanals and 12 marlas, a police spokesperson said.

He said at Watapora, land measuring one kanal and nine marlas belonging to Ishfaq Ahmad Bhat was attached and the action was carried out under various sections of law.

In another action, land measuring one kanal and half marla located at village Chandaji belonging to Jameel Ahmad Khan was also attached, the spokesperson said.

Also, two marlas located at village Aloosa belonging to Manzoor Ahmad Dar was also attached, he added.

The properties have been identified as "proceeds of terrorism", linked to alleged involvement in facilitating and promoting terrorist activities in the district, the spokesperson said.

