PM Modi On Pulwama Terror Attack: "Sacrifices Shall Not Go In Vain"

At least 18 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and over 40 injured after terrorists targeted a convoy with a car bomb at Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

All India | Edited by | Updated: February 14, 2019 18:57 IST
PM Modi On Pulwama Terror Attack: 'Sacrifices Shall Not Go In Vain'

Initial reports suggest that terrorists used Mahindra Scorpio bearing more than 350 kg of explosives.


New Delhi: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strongly condemned the blast in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district that killed 20 Central Reserve Police Force soldiers, saying the sacrifices of the country's security personnel shall not go in vain.

"Attack on CRPF personnel in Pulwama is despicable. I strongly condemn this dastardly attack. The sacrifices of our brave security personnel shall not go in vain. The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of the brave martyrs. May the injured recover quickly," PM Modi tweeted.

At least 20 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and over 40 injured after terrorists targeted a convoy with a car bomb at Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district today. Initial reports suggested that the vehicle used by the terrorists was a Mahindra Scorpio bearing more than 350 kg of explosives. 

