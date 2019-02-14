PM Modi On Pulwama Terror Attack: 'Sacrifices Shall Not Go In Vain'

Initial reports suggest that terrorists used Mahindra Scorpio bearing more than 350 kg of explosives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strongly condemned the blast in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district that killed 20 Central Reserve Police Force soldiers, saying the sacrifices of the country's security personnel shall not go in vain.

"Attack on CRPF personnel in Pulwama is despicable. I strongly condemn this dastardly attack. The sacrifices of our brave security personnel shall not go in vain. The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of the brave martyrs. May the injured recover quickly," PM Modi tweeted.

