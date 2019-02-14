'Terrorists Will Be Given Unforgettable Lesson': Arun Jaitley On Pulwama Attack

Terrorists responsible for the attack on a CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama today that killed at least 20 personnel and left over 40 injured will be given "unforgettable lesson" for their heinous act, Union Minister Arun Jaitley said in a tweet. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is returning to New Delhi from Dehradun, has spoken to Home Minister Rajnath Singh."The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of the brave martyrs," PM Modi tweeted.

Thursday's attack, claimed by terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad, is the deadliest attack in years. In 2016, a terror attack at an army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri killed 19 soldiers.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Srinagar tomorrow.

"Attack on CRPF in #Pulwama, J&K is a cowardice & condemnable act of terrorists. Nation salutes martyred soldiers and we all stand united with families of martyrs. We pray for speedy recovery of the injured. Terrorists will be given unforgettable lesson for their heinous act," Mr Jaitley tweeted.

The police have identified a suicide attacker named Adil Ahmad from Kakapora in Pulwama. Adil Ahmad joined the Jaish e Mohammad in 2018.

In the September 2016 attack in Uri, four heavily armed terrorists targeted an army brigade headquarters, causing over 19 deaths. The Indian army had responded with a cross-border surgical strike in which several enemy installations were reportedly destroyed.

Politicians from across parties expressed shock and condemned the Pulwama terror attack. Congress president Rahul Gandhi called it a "cowardly" attack. Jammu and Kashmir politicians Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah were among the first to condemn the attack.