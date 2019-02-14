Pulwama Terrorist Was Adil Ahmad Dar, Who Joined Jaish Last Year: Cops

Photos of Adil Ahmad Dar appeared soon after the deadly IED blast in Pulwama

The car that rammed a CRPF bus in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, killing at least 20 jawans on Thursday, was driven by Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist Adil Ahmad Dar, officers said.

Adil Ahmad, also known as "Adil Ahmad Gaadi Takranewala" and "Waqas Commando of Gundibagh", joined the terror outfit last year. He was from Kakapora.

There were 350 kg of explosives in the Scorpio that he rammed into a bus carrying some 40 personnel, say the police.

His photo and videos emerged soon after the deadly attack, the worst since the 2016 Uri attack in which 19 soldiers were killed by terrorists who barged into an army camp.

Adil Ahmad is armed with rifles and standing in front of what appear to be Jaish-e-Mohammad banners in the video.

Investigators are baffled at the scale of the attack, given that almost the entire leadership of Jaish has been wiped out over the years.

Last year, security forces had claimed a big win after Mohammad Usman, believed to be the head of the module behind sniper attacks on forces in the Kashmir Valley, was killed by security men. Usman was the nephew of Moulana Masood Azhar, the chief of Jaish-e-Mohammad.

In 2017, security forces killed Jaish's operational chief Khalid in Baramulla.