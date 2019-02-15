'Will Not Forgive Or Forget', CRPF Says Pulwama Attack Will Be 'Avenged'

The car was carrying more than 350 kg of explosives (File)

The Central Reserve Police Force came out with a strong reaction against the Pulwama attack on Friday, one day after horrific terror act claimed the lives of over 40 of its personnel and left many critically injured.

In a tweet, the paramilitary police organisation said they "will not forget or forgive" the attack and saluted the victims of the horrific act perpetrated by Pak-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed. Saying they will stand with the families of their "killed brothers", they also said the "heinous attack will be avenged".

The CRPF also shared a graphic dedicated to the killed soldiers.

WE WILL NOT FORGET, WE WILL NOT FORGIVE:We salute our martyrs of Pulwama attack and stand with the families of our martyr brothers. This heinous attack will be avenged. pic.twitter.com/jRqKCcW7u8 - ????????CRPF???????? (@crpfindia) February 15, 2019

This is the first reaction from the CRPF that in a terrible blow lost many soldiers on Thursday after an explosives-laden car rammed a convoy of 70 vehicles. The car, reportedly a Mahindra Scorpio, was carrying more than 350 kg of explosives.

The suicide terrorist, 22-year-old Adil Ahmad Dar, lived just 10 km from the attack site at Awantipora. He was a school dropout who had joined the Jaish-e-Mohammad last year.

The government has strongly condemned the attack and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the ones responsible will have to pay a "very heavy price" and they had made a "big mistake".

Shock, grief and outrage spread across the nation and the globe with countries from US to Russia condemning the attack. Pakistan has been blamed for the attack by India as well as the US, where the terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed is based. Pakistan has denied any wrongdoing.

Jammu and Kashmir has been struck tragically with terrorism, tragedy and turmoil for decades now. This atrocious act is what can be called the worst attack on the security personnel in the state.