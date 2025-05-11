Did Pakistan Admit To Pulwama Role? What Its Air Force Official Said

Pakistan's Air Vice Marshal Aurangzeb Ahmed has referred to the Pulwama attack as "tactical brilliance" amid tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad following the Pahalgam terror attack. The footage of his remarks is being widely circulated on social media and has raised eyebrows, as despite being linked to it, Pakistan has consistently denied involvement in the Pulwama terror attack.

"If Pakistan's land, skies, or waters are threatened, there will be no compromise...We tried to convey this with our tactical brilliance in Pulwama, and now we've shown our strategic skills too," said Ahmed, who is Director General Public Relations for the Pakistan Air Force, said in a Friday press conference that included foreign reporters.

As many as 40 Indian paramilitary personnel were killed in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack when Pakistan-backed Jaish-e-Mohammed's (JeM) suicide bomber targeted a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy. India had responded with the Balakot Airstrike, targeting JeM training camp located in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

India's actions led to an aerial dogfight with Pakistani jets, following which an Indian fighter pilot, Abhinandan Varthaman, was captured in Pakistan. However, he was released by Pakistan days later, amid heightened tensions between both nuclear-powered neighbours.

Internet Reacts

The Pakistani official's comments soon caught attention of internet users, who noted that it casts doubt on Pakistan's denial of involvement in the Pulwama attack.

"Did he really admit about Pulwama attack," wrote a X user, sharing the video of Ahmed's statement.

"Dear world, this is the reality of Pakistan - they have openly admitted their involvement in a terror attack that killed 40 Indian soldiers," wrote another social media user on X.

"Pakistan just confessed! "Pulwama was tactical brilliance. Now we've shown operational progress." That's Pakistan Army admitting Pulwama wasn't the doing of faceless terrorists. It was state-backed," wrote a third X user.

Pakistan's Terror Links

The rare admission from Pakistan comes amid Islamabad's denial of harbouring terrorism in the country in the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. After both the Pulwama and Pahalgam attacks, Pakistan has denied responsibility, claiming India does not have evidence to prove Islamabad's role in the incidents.

However, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif recently confirmed long-standing accusations that Pakistan has harboured terrorists.

In an April interview with Sky News, the Pakistani Minister admitted that Islamabad had backed terror groups in the past. "We have been doing this dirty work for the United States for about 3 decades... That was a mistake, and we suffered for that," he said.