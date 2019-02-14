Scorpio SUV With 350 Kg Explosives Rammed CRPF Bus: 10 Points

Pulwama blast: At least 18 CRPF personnel were killed in the explosion

Srinagar: At least 18 personnel of the CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) were killed and 40 injured as a vehicle laden with explosives rammed the bus they were travelling in, as part of a large convoy, at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir. Initial information suggests a Scorpio SUV carrying 350 kg of explosives rammed the bus. Some 2,500 soldiers were in different buses on a sanitized and well-protected highway when the blast took place at Awantipora, around 20 km from Srinagar. Terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad has claimed responsibility for the attack, the worst since the 2016 attack at an army camp in Uri, in which 19 soldiers were killed. Home Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Srinagar tomorrow.