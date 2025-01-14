6 Soldiers Injured In Landmine Blast In Jammu And Kashmir's Rajouri

Six soldiers were injured in a landmine blast in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district today. The incident took place in the forward areas of Nowshera.

According to news agency PTI, one of the soldiers accidentally stepped over a landmine around 10:45 am which triggered the blast. The injured have been shifted to a hospital and their conditions are said to be stable.

The forward areas of Jammu and Kashmir are often dotted with landmines as an anti-infiltration mechanism.

More details are awaited.