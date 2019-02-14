US Strongly Condemns Terror Attack On CRPF Men In Kashmir’s Pulwama

Nearly 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

The US on Thursday condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district and said it stands alongside India in defeating terrorism.

In one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, a Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden Scorpio SUV into a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bus in Pulwama district, killing nearly 40 personnel and leaving many critically wounded.

"The US Mission in India strongly condemns today's terrorist attack in Jammu & Kashmir. We send our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims," US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster tweeted.

The US stands alongside India in confronting terror and defeating it, he said.

Pulwama IED Blast: The scale of this terror strike has exceeded even that of the Uri attack on September 2016

More than 2,500 Central Reserve Police Force personnel, many of them returning from leave to rejoin duty in the valley, were travelling in the convoy of 78 vehicles when they were ambushed on the Srinagar-Jammu highway at Latoomode in Awantipora in south Kashmir around 3.15 pm.

The Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack that took place about 20 km from Srinagar.