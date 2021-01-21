'Until We Meet Again': US Envoy Bids Farewell To India

Ken Juster also informed about a new Twitter handle for more updates on the US-India relationship.

In his final tweet as the US Ambassador to India, Ken Juster bid farewell to India, as President-elect Joe Biden will become the 46th President of the United States.

"This is my final tweet as the US Ambassador to India. My tweets from this account will now be archived. However, please continue to follow this account and @USAndIndiafor more on the US-India relationship. Farewell India, until we meet again!" he tweeted.

This is my final tweet as the U.S. Ambassador to India. My tweets from this account will now be archived. However, please continue to follow this account and @USAndIndia for more on the U.S.-India relationship. Farewell India, until we meet again! — U.S. Ambassador to India (@USAmbIndia) January 20, 2021

This comes amid Joe Biden's Inauguration Day on Wednesday.