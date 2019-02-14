India Condemns Pak-Based Terror After 40 CRPF Men Killed In Kashmir

Nearly 40 CRPF personnel died in the Pulwama attack

India lashed out at Pakistan today as nearly 40 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force died in what turned out to be the worst terror attack on the armed forces in Jammu and Kashmir. The Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e Mohammad has taken responsibility for the strike in which a suicide bomber drove an explosive-laden vehicle into a CRPF convoy on the Jammu Srinagar highway this afternoon.

In a statement late in the evening, New Delhi said, "This terror group is led by the international terrorist Masood Azhar, who has been given full freedom by Government of Pakistan to operate and expand his terror infrastructure in territories under the control of Pakistan and to carry out attacks in India and elsewhere with impunity".

"We demand that Pakistan stop supporting terrorists and terror groups operating from their territory and dismantle the infrastructure operated by terrorist outfits to launch attacks in other countries," the statement read.