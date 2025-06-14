Destinations Closed After Pahalgam Attack Being Reopened In Phased Manner

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Jammu and Kashmir's parks, closed for security after the April 22 attack, will reopen gradually.

The first phase of reopening starts June 17, including popular sites in Pahalgam and Anantnag.

Eight destinations in Jammu region will also reopen in the first phase, according to Lieutenant Governor.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said the parks at tourist places, which were closed in view of security considerations after the April 22 Pahalgam attack, are being reopened in a phased manner to allow tourists to visit the destinations.

He said that some destinations will be reopened in the first phase from June 17.

"Some places were closed after April 22 (attack) in view of security considerations. The divisional commissioners and IGPs of Kashmir and Jammu have taken reports from every district and it has been decided to reopen some destinations in a phased manner," Sinha said.

The lieutenant governor was speaking to reporters after visiting the Nunwan Base Camp of the annual Amarnath Yatra in Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Sinha said the destinations that have been decided to be reopened for tourists in the first phase include Beetab Valley and the parks near Pahalgam market in the famous tourist destination of Pahalgam, Verinag, Kokernag and Achabal gardens in Anantnag district.

In Srinagar, Badamwari Park, Duck Park near Nigeen and Taqdeer Park near Hazratbal will also be reopened in the first phase. These eight places are being reopened and tourists can visit these, he added.

The lieutenant governor also said that eight destinations would be reopened in Jammu region as well.

"Sarthal and Dhaggar in Kathua, Devipindi, Siyad Baba and Sula Park in Reasi, Guldanda and Jai valley in Doda, and Pancheri in Udhampur -- all in Jammu region -- are also being reopened in the first phase," said Sinha.

"Eight places are being reopened in the first phase. In the next phase, some other destinations will be reopened," he added.

The lieutenant governor said the committee comprising of the divisional commissioners and IGPs of both regions will take reports from districts and then some more places will be reopened in consultations with the Tourist Department.

"The tourists are coming. There is a new enthusiasm in people after the launch of Vande Bharat (train), Railways people have told me that all tickets have been booked for the next 10-12 days. The number of tourists is increasing gradually," said Sinha.

"Endeavours are being made from every side, the Government of India will also be having meetings of the Parliamentary delegations, committees etc. in Srinagar. This will restore the confidence," he added.

Commenting on the Amarnath Yatra that is scheduled to begin on July 3, the lieutenant governor said that stringent security arrangements have been made and appealed to people to come here in large numbers.

"But I request them to travel in convoy only from Jammu. Security agencies have formulated a plan for them to travel here and they should stick to that plan," he said.

"Met the delegation of Hon'ble MLAs, DDC Chairperson & Vice Chairpersons, tour and travel operators, Ponywala association and hoteliers' associations at Pahalgam. I've assured the delegation that restrictions on other tourist spots will be lifted after thorough security assessment," he said in a post on X.

Sinha said the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and CAPFs have made foolproof security arrangements for the annual pilgrimage.

"The locals have supported the yatra and I especially want from the people of Kashmir to come forward and participate in this yatra. This is your yatra, it makes your economy stronger and it will start the revival of tourism, so there is a need for all to support it," said Sinha.

"It is not the administration and security forces, but the people here who hold this yatra. The administration and the security forces are doing their job. This yatra is of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, they should think of it as their own yatra and everyone should cooperate in the Baba's yatra," he added.

The lieutenant governor also said that a large number of yatris have registered for the pilgrimage.

"The facilities for the yatris have improved a lot in the last three to four years. Be it the power connectivity, telecom connectivity, the number as well as the quality of the halting facilities for yatris has also increased. I visited the Nunwan base camp, the preparations are going on very well," he added.

