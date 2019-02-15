Kapil Sharma Show On Receiving End Of Twitter Rage After Navjot Singh Sidhu's Comment On Pulwama Attack

Pulwama Attack: Navjot Singh Sidhu said, "For a handful of people, can you blame the entire nation and can you blame an individual?"

Navjot Singh Sidhu photographed with Kapil Sharma on the sets of their show (Image courtesy: Twitter)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Kapil, remove Sidhu from your show or we will boycott," read a tweet
  2. "We all must boycott Kapil Sharma's show," a user wrote
  3. 40 CRPF soldiers were killed in Pulwama attack

Twitter is demanding a ban on The Kapil Sharma Show, following Navjot Singh Sidhu's comment on the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, in which 40 CRPF soldiers were killed. Punjab Cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu is also a member of The Kapil Sharma Show and on Friday, condemning the attack, he said, "For a handful of people, can you blame the entire nation and can you blame an individual?" news agency PTI reports. "It (the attack) is a cowardly act and I condemn it firmly. Violence is always condemnable and those who did it must be punished," he added.

Navjot Singh Sidhu's statement hasn't gone down well with the Internet. Navjot Singh Sidhu and Kapil Sharma are currently trending and tweets such as "we should all boycott Kapil Sharma's show till Sidhu is removed" and "Kapil Sharma, remove Sidhu from your show or we will boycott The Kapil Sharma Show" have been posted. "We all must boycott Kapil Sharma's show as long as Sidhu is there," read another tweet.

Here's how Twitter reacted.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The entire nation is grieving the attack in which a terrorist rammed a vehicle carrying explosives in a security convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar highway. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that those responsible for the attack will pay a 'very heavy price.' "Security forces have been given complete freedom, the blood of the people is boiling... Our neighbouring country, which has been isolated internationally, thinks such terror attacks can destabilise us, but their plans will not materialise. My condolences to families of those martyred in Pulwama attack, those behind the terror strike will pay a very heavy price," PM Modi said at an event in Delhi, reports PTI.

Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra also reacted with shock.

Meanwhile, in 2017, when Navjot Singh Sidhu became a minister, questions were raised on whether he could continue with his role on Kapil's show while holding a post. Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh had sought for a legal advice then. Later, Mr Singh said that Navjot Singh Sidhu can continue to star in the show.

(With PTI inputs)

