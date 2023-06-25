Inside Video Of New Mom Upasana Kamineni, Moments Before Her Daughter's Birth

Upasana Kamineni shared this image. (Courtesy: upasanakaminenikonidela)

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni welcomed their first child on June 20. The couple was showered with love and blessings from fans, friends from the entertainment industry and their family, of course. In her latest Instagram entry, Upasana shared some precious moments before she went for delivery. One of her friends, Meha Patel uploaded a video of Upasana, who is seen sitting in a wheelchair decked up in a blue robe, laughing and blushing as she was being taken for the delivery. As the woman, recording the video wishes her “all the best”, Upasana says, “You guys are my happy… what is that… laughing gas.”

“And just like that this Happie Pill goes in for birthing,” read the text on the post. Meha Patel also congratulated both Upasana and Ram Charan. Re-sharing the clip on Instagram Stories, Upasana Kamineni wrote, “5 days ago. Happiest moment of our lives! Surrounded by so much love.”

Take a look:

Upasana Kamineni's sister Sindoori Reddy also shared some happy moments, “just before the little princess arrived.” She uploaded a collage of pictures where she is seen striking a pose with Upasana and sipping coffee with Ram Charan. Alongside the pictures, Sindoori Reddy wrote, “Lots of coffee and cookies as we waited for (baby emoji)”

Check it out here:

A day ago, Upasana Kamineni treated fans with the most adorable family picture, which features her along with her husband Ram Charan, their daughter, and their pet dog Rhyme. Expressing gratitude, and thanking fans for all the "love and blessings”, Upasana wrote, "Overwhelmed by the warm welcome for our little one. Thank you for all the love and blessings.”

The power couple was also spotted with their newborn daughter outside Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad on Friday. In one of the viral videos, Ram Charan and Upasana can be seen receiving a grand welcome as soon as they stepped out of the hospital.

Upasana Kamineni and Ram Charan got married on June 14 in 2012. A week ago, the couple completed 11 years together as a married couple.

Meanwhile, after the tremendous success of RRR, Ram Charan will be next seen in Game Changer with Kiara Advani.