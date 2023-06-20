Ram Charan And Upasana Kamineni, From Sweethearts To New Parents

Ram Charan with wife Upasana and their pet. (Courtesy: Ram Charan)

Superstar Ram Charan and wife, businesswoman Upasana Kamineni turned parents on June 20. The couple welcomed their first child – a baby girl – in Hyderabad. A medical bulletin by Hyderabad's Apollo Hospital first confirmed the news. The statement reads: "Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Ram Charan Konidela had a baby girl on 20th June 2023 at Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Both the baby and mother are doing well." Upasana Kamineni is the granddaughter of Pratap C Reddy, the founder of Apollo Hospital and also serves as the vice-chairman of Apollo Charity. Members of the family including Ram Charan's father, superstar Chiranjeevi visited the hospital to welcome their little bundle of joy. Following this, Chiranjeevi also shared a special post welcoming his granddaughter. He wrote, “Welcome Little Mega Princess !! You have spread cheer among the Mega Family of millions on your arrival as much as you have made the blessed parents Ram Charan & Upasana Konidela and us grandparents, Happy and Proud!!"

Welcome Little Mega Princess !! ❤️❤️❤️



You have spread cheer among the

Mega Family of millions on your arrival as much as you have made the blessed parents @AlwaysRamCharan & @upasanakonidela and us grandparents, Happy and Proud!! ???????? — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) June 20, 2023

As fans celebrate the arrival of the newest member of the “Mega family”, here's a look at Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni's dreamy relationship:

Courtship – 2009

While Ram Charan is the son of superstar Chiranjeevi and wife Surekha Konidela, Upasana Kamineni is the daughter of businessman Anil Kamineni and Sobhana Reddy, executive vice-chairperson of Apollo Hospitals. As per Upasana's interview with Ritz Magazine in 2016, the couple has known each other since college. “We were friends for a very long time – since college actually. There were no special feelings between us before I went overseas to study. Love just happened and it was a nice change. What drew us together was that we both knew we had to live up to the expectations our families had of us. We shared similar thoughts, we had the same problems and we both shared the same outlook and belief of working hard to achieve success,” she was quoted as saying.

In the same interview, Ram Charan confirmed that they began dating after the release of his film Magadheera in 2009. Speaking about how the relationship began, he said, “Here was a girl, my friend of 7 years, everybody was able to see her as my ideal partner and I was being oblivious. That's when I realised that I was waiting to find the right girl while I had her with me all along. My perspective underwent a transformation.”

Engagement – 2011

Despite Ram Charan being one of the biggest stars in Tollywood, the actor has always maintained a dignified silence about his personal life. Therefore, fans were in for a surprise when the actor announced his engagement to Upasana Kamineni, daughter of businessman Anil Kamineni and Sobhana Reddy, executive vice-chairperson of Apollo Hospitals. Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni were reported to have known each other since school.

Here are some glimpses of their engagement.

Wedding – 2012

The following year, Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni got married in a grand ceremony in Telangana, in the presence of friends and family, on June 14, 2012.

The couple recently celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary.

Pregnancy Announcement – 2022

After over a decade of marital bliss, the happy couple announced their pregnancy. The announcement came at a time when Ram Charan was being celebrated as a global sensation thanks to the success of his film RRR. The announcement was first shared by Chiranjeevi, who wrote, “With the blessings of Shri Hanuman ji. We are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude, Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konidela; Shobana and Anil Kamineni.” The same post was also shared by the couple.

Following the announcement, Upasana Kamineni spoke about being pregnant after 10 years of marriage. Speaking to Humans of Bombay, Upasana said, "I am very, very excited and also very proud that I chose to become a mother when we wanted to, not when society wanted to…So, 10 years after our marriage, we have taken a call to have a kid now and I think it's the best time because both of us are booming, both of us are financially secure and we can take care of our kids by ourselves."

The couple also shared images and videos of their “babymoon” with fans on social media.

Here's a glimpse of Upasana Kamineni's baby shower.

Golden Globe Awards – 2023

The couple's babymoon came ahead of their debut on various international red carpets. Ram Charan's film RRR was nominated for several prestigious international honours including the Golden Globe Awards and a pregnant Upasana Kamineni accompanied Ram Charan on the red carpet. Sharing an image, she shared that she was glad her child could be part of the historic moment. Sharing an image, she wrote, “ Such an honour to be a part of the #RRR family. Proudly representing & winning for Indian Cinema. #jaihind. Thank u Mr.C & Rajamouli Garu for making me part of this journey. From shooting in Ukraine to the Golden Globe Awards you have taught me that clarity of thought, hard work & perseverance pays off. I'm sooo happy my baby can experience this along with me. I'm soooooo emotional.”

For the unversed, Naatu Naatu won the Golden Globe award in the Best Original Song category.

Academy Awards - 2023

That's not all. Upasana Kamineni also took her pregnancy glow to the prestigious Academy Awards ceremony earlier this year. She accompanied Ram Charan, whose film RRR was nominated – and went on to win – in the Best Original Song category for Naatu Naatu. Here's an image that Upasana Kamineni shared from the Oscar red carpet with the caption, “Oscar Love Thank you SS Rajamouli Garu & family. We are here for India ???????? #jaihind.”

On the work front, Ram Charan will be seen in Game Changer opposite Kiara Advani.

