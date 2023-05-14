On Mother's Day, Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Explains Why She Embraced 'Motherhood'

Image was shared by Upasana Konidela. (courtesy: upasanakaminenikonidela)

Upasana Kamineni – who is expecting her first child with husband Ram Charan – is celebrating her first Mother's Day today. On the occasion, Upasana shared a photo of herself flaunting her baby bump. Dressed in a simple all-black ensemble, the businesswoman looks elegant in the image. In the caption, she spoke about embracing motherhood at the right time for the right reasons. She wrote in a moving note, “I am proud to embrace motherhood for all the right reasons. I did not do it to conform to society's expectations or to fit. My decision to become a mother was not driven by a desire to carry on a legacy or to strengthen my marriage. I chose to have a child when I was emotionally prepared to give unconditional love and care that my child deserves for his/her overall well-being. Celebrating my first #mothersday.”

In response to the post, Samantha said, “Happy Mother's Day beautiful,” with a heart emoji. Sonali Bendre and Manish Malhotra replied with heart emojis. Trisha said, “So beautiful Upsi.” Kajal Aggarwal wrote, “Happy Mother's Day lovely mommy.” Samyuktha said, “Words,” with heart emoji. Shriya Sharan wrote: “Happy Mother's Day gorgeous.”

Check out the post here:

A few weeks ago, Upasana Kamineni shared a set of images from her baby shower. “So grateful for all the love. Thank you @sushmitakonidela @sreejakonidela , @smireddy_14 & @sarin_katta for having such lovely baby showers for us. Our baby is truly blessed.” In addition to her family including her father-in-law and legendary actor Chiranjeevi, her baby shower also saw big names such as tennis star Sania Mirza.

Sharing more glimpses from the party, she said, “Soooooo grateful for all the love. Thank u my darling sisters @anushpala & @sindoori_reddy for the best baby shower.”

In response Kiara Advani said, “You guys [heart emojis].” While Sonali Bendre dropped a heart emoji, Kajal Aggarwal wrote, “Too cute. Big congratulations once again.”

Meanwhile, Ram Charan shared a special image with Upasana Kamineni on Instagram. In the caption, he dropped a blue heart emoji.

On the work front, Ram Charan will be seen in Game Changer opposite Kiara Advani.