Inside Upasana Kamineni's Baby Shower With Allu Arjun And Other Stars

Image was shared by Upasana Kamineni.(courtesy: upasanakaminenikonidela)

Upasana Kamineni and Ram Charan are super excited to welcome their little bundle of joy to the world. Now, pictures from Upasana's baby shower have made their way to social media. Actor Allu Arjun, who is Ram Charan's cousin, has shared a picture with his sweetest “Upsi” on Instagram Stories. Allu Arjun, who will soon be seen in Pushpa: 2, looked dashing in an all-black look. Upasana picked a stunning pink dress for her special day. Along with the pic, Allu Arjun wrote, “Upsi RC life. Soo happy for my sweetestt, Upsi”. He added a pink heart with a gift wrap emoji.

Upasana Kamineni has also shared snippets from her dreamy baby shower on Instagram. She shared a picture with her mother-in-law Surekha Konidala and her mother Shobana Kamineni.

Tennis ace Sania Mirza was also part of the fun-filled evening.

In one of the pictures, we could spot singer Kanika Kapoor.

Before this, Upasana Kamineni shared glimpses from another baby shower that took place at a beach destination. From the cake to Upasana's pregnancy glow, the video is all things love. Sharing it on Instagram, Upasana wrote, “Soooooo grateful for all the love. Thank u my darling sisters @anushpala & @sindoori_reddy for the best baby shower.”

Recently, Upasana Kamineni revealed that she is “due in July”. Speaking to Hindustan Times, she said, “Like every parent, we are also excited. The child will be allowed the freedom to be themselves, but with a certain set of guidelines and responsibility that they actually carry forward because sometimes fame comes with a huge responsibility, and it must be valued."

Upasana Kamineni and Ram Charan got married in 2012.