Parents-To-Be Ram Charan And Upasana Are Holidaying At A Beach Destination. See Pics

Ram Charan with wife Upasana. (courtesy: alwaysramcharan)

Ram Charan and wife Upasana are holidaying at an undisclosed beach destination (going by Ram Charan's latest Instagram post). On Tuesday, the RRR star posted a couple of pictures. In the first shot, he can be seen seated with wife Upasana, surrounded by a water body. The second shot features Ram Charan overlooking the blue waters of the beach. The superstar simply dropped a blue heart emoji. No caption needed. Ram Charan and his wife Upasana are expecting their first child together.

Take a look at Ram Charan's post here

Last week, we got a glimpse of Upasana's baby shower. She posted a video, which had clippings from the festivities. Some shots also featured Ram Charan and wife Upasana twinning in white outfits. "Soooooo grateful for all the love. Thank you my darling sisters Anushpala Kamineni and Sindoori Reddy for the best baby shower," Upasana wrote.

For their babymoon, Ram Charan and Upasana went to Los Angeles, where they also attended the 95th Oscars and the Golden Globe Awards. "Amidst all the hustle, Mr C's time out for " us " Sneak Peek #babymoon. Happy Holi. Thank you for taking me dolphin watching. Ticking it off my bucket list," wrote Upasana.

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela have been married since 2012. They are expecting their first child. The big news was shared by members of the Konidela family last year. "With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji we are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child with love and gratitude - Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konidela; Shobana and Anil Kamineni," read the statement from the family.

In terms of films, Ram Charan was seen in a lead role in the hugely successful RRR. He also starred in Acharya. The actor was last seen in a special appearance in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan song Yentamma.

The actor will next be seen in Shankar's Game Changer which also features Kiara Advani. The film's title and first look were revealed on the actor's birthday.