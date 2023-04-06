For Ram Charan, Filming Yentamma Was Like A 'Little Boy's Dream That Came True'

Still from a video shared on YouTube. (courtesy: zeemusiccompany)

Actor Ram Charan's blockbuster cameo in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaansong Yentamma has been creating quite a stir on the Internet. On that note, Zee Music Company dropped the making video of the highly energetic and foot-tapping dance number today and it's a complete riot. The surprise as in the original song is yet again Ram Charan, who can be seen talking about his fulfilling experience while filming the song. The RRR actor revealed that shooting a song like Yentamma was like a dream come true. "This song is a blast, it's one of the best songs. You guys are going to celebrate this song. Beautiful, nice little boy's dream that came true. It was a pleasure doing this song. Thank you so much Salman bhai. Love you so much," the actor was heard saying, extending his gratitude towards Salman Khan for bestowing him with this opportunity.

Take a look at the video here:

The fun-filled clip which spans over a few minutes also features Salman Khan and his co-stars having a gala time while vibing to the song on the sets.

The song Yentamma has been sung by Vishal Dadlani and Payal Dev and it has been composed by Payal Dev. The lyrics are by Shabbir Ahmed. The rap has been written and performed by Raftaar and the additional lyrics and vocals are by Aditya Dev.

Check out the track here:

Earlier, Ram Charan, who made a special appearance in the song, shared the video on his Instagram profile and wrote: "One of my most precious on-screen moments. Love you Bhai. Dancing with these absolute legends... Yentamma song out now."

See Ram Charan's post here:

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was previously titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film is slated to release this month.

Salman Khan was last seen in the film Antim, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, which also featured Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma (married to Arpita Khan). He also announced the second instalment of Bajrangi Bahaijaan. The actor's forthcoming projects include Kick 2, with Jacqueline Fernandez and Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. The film will release this year. The actor also made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan earlier this year.

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela have been married since 2012. Ram Charan was last seen in a lead role in the hugely successful RRR. The actor will next be seen in Shankar's Game Changer which also features Kiara Advani. The film's title and first look were revealed on the actor's birthday.