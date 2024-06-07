'Under The Tuscan Sun Featuring Bibbojaan And Karan Singhania' - Siddharth's Caption For New Post With Aditi

Aditi pictured with Siddharth. (courtesy: worldofsidharth)

Aditi Rao Hydari and fiance Siddharth are holidaying in Tuscany, Italy. On Friday, Siddharth shared a new video from Tuscany, Italy. The video has clips of the couple cycling together, exploring the green pastures and making memories and creating picture-perfect moments. In his caption, Siddharth referred to his character Karan Singhania from Rang De Basanti and Aditi Rao Hydari's Bibbojaan from Heeramandi. He captioned the post, "Under The Tuscan Sun. Feat. Bibbojaan and Karan Singhania. Memories for a lifetime and beyond... Until next time Italia."

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth co-starred in the 2021 romantic action film Maha Samudram. Rumours about their relationship started doing the rounds in 2022 after Aditi wished Siddharth on his birthday. They announced their engagement in March this year. Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth announced their engagement in an Instagram post in March. Aditi captioned it, "He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D." Siddharth wrote, "She said yes."

Aditi Rao Hydari is a star of films like Ajeeb Daastans, Delhi 6, Bajirao Mastani, to name a few. The actress had multiple releases last year. She starred in the smash hit series Jubilee last year. She was also seen in the web-series Taj: Divided by Blood. She was also a part of Gandhi Talks with Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami and Siddarth Jadhav.

Siddharth has featured in film across languages, including Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films in a career spanning decades. He is best-known for his performances in films like Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, Rang De Basanti, Bommarillu, Striker and Anaganaga O Dheerudu, to name a few.