Laapataa Ladies Stars Pratibha Ranta And Sparsh Shrivastava Are 'Bibbojaan Certified.' Aditi Rao Hydari's Verdict

The Heeramandi and Laapataa Ladies crossover has the Internet's attention. On Netflix India's official Instagram handle, a video of Laapataa Ladies stars Pratibha Ranta and Sparsh Shrivastava dancing Bibbojaan style was posted and it is trending a great a deal. The duo can be seen dancing to the track Saiyaan Hatto Jaao from Heeramandi. The text on the video reads, "Kuchh nahi bhai bas Phool ko dhundne jaa rahe hain" (referring to the character from their film who is lost during a train journey). The video was captioned, "Hatto jao, we're looking for Sajni."

Aditi Rao Hydari, who starred as the endearing albeit courageous Bibbojaan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, commented on the post. Aditi Rao Hydari commented, "Bibbojaan certified! Nailed it guys." A quick glimpse at what the comments section looked like. "Bro did it better than Bibojaaannnnn," wrote a user. Another one added, "Sparsh did it better." Another user wrote, "Meanwhile Phool making kalakand." Another comment read, "Winner of Gajagamani walk - Sparsh."

Laapataa Ladies, set in rural India, showcases the story of two brides who get separated during a train journey and that leads to a complicated journey. The film has been co-produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions. It is streaming on Netflix.

Heeramandi stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Shaikh, Taha Shah Badussha, Adhyayan and Shekhar Suman and Fardeen Khan. Heeramandi showcases the lives of courtesans, set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s. The series is an epic saga of love, power, revenge, and freedom.