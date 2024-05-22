Bibbojaan Is That You? Aditi Rao Hydari Is 'Walking Into Cannes Like'...

A still from the video shared by Aditi Rao Hydari. (Image courtesy: aditiraohydari)

Bibbojaan, sorry, Aditi Rao Hydari "walked into Cannes" Heeramandi-style. Don't believe us? Check out her latest Instagram entry. The Wazir star, who checked into the French Riviera a day before, treated her fans on Instagram to a super fun video of herself, doing the viral Bibbojaan walk from her latest offering - Heeramandi. In the video shared on her Instagram stories, Aditi can be seen doing the viral walk as shown in the Heermandi song Saiyaan Hatto Jaao alongside her team on the streets of Cannes. The actress can be seen wearing a stunning floral gown in the video. For the caption, she wrote, "Walking into Cannes like."

For the unversed, a clip from the Heeramandi song Saiyaan Hatto Jaao where Bibbojaan (played by Aditi Rao Hydari) is performing for Nawab Wali, played by Fardeen Khan, has gone viral and how. In the viral-worthy clip, Aditi can be seen captivating audiences with her gaja gamini walk.

Check out her post below:

Aditi Rao Hydari checked into the French Riviera on Tuesday. The actress, who is all set to walk the red carpet for the second time, recently shared pictures from her flight. One of the pictures shared on her Instagram story features a breathtaking view of the sea. Sharing the image, she wrote, "Hello #Cannes." She accompanied her caption with a red heart emoticon. In the second picture, Aditi is seen posing with her stylist Sanam Ratansi. The selfie was clicked during their flight journey. The caption read, "Touch down Cannes. Sanam with her assistant and personal minion Aditi at Cannes."

Aditi Rao Hydari will be representing the beauty brand L'Oreal Paris at the festival. A day ago, the actress shared a series of pictures on social media. In the pictures, Aditi is seen dressed in a black T-shirt teamed with matching trousers and a white jacket. She completed her look with a black baseball cap. Captioning the post on Instagram, she wrote, "I Cannes. Wish me luck! We Cannes! May the force be with us. We are worth it."

On the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series Heeramandi.