Cannes 2024: Aditi Rao Hydari Was Walking On The Streets Of The French Riviera. Then Bibbojaan Happened

The posts from Aditi Rao Hydari's Cannes diaries keep getting better and better. The actress, who is in the French Riviera town for the Cannes Film Festival, has actively been sharing posts from her time there. The actress' latest Instagram entry features her walking on the streets of Cannes. The video features her walking Bibbojaan style as the track Saiyaan Hatto Jaao from Heeramandi plays. Background for those who require one - Aditi recently starred as the endearing albeit courageous Bibbojaan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, which released on Netflix earlier this month.

Aditi Rao Hydari captioned the post, "By popular demand." The comments section was replete with remarks like, "Finally, the coach entered the chat" and "this transition of Bibbojaan is lit." Another Instagram user added, "Killing with every walk." Another one read, "Bibbojaan in Cannes." Similar thoughts echoed in the comments, "Oh you ate this," added another user.

The actress walked the red carpet at the screening of the film L'Amour Ouf (Beating Hearts) in Cannes on Thursday. Aditi is a star of films like Ajeeb Daastans, Delhi 6, Bajirao Mastani, to name a few. The actress had multiple releases last year. She starred in the smash hit series Jubilee last year. She was also seen in the web-series Taj: Divided by Blood. She was also a part of Gandhi Talks with Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami and Siddarth Jadhav.

Speaking ofHeeramandi, it stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Shaikh, Taha Shah Badussha, Adhyayan and Shekhar Suman and Fardeen Khan. Heeramandi showcases the lives of courtesans, set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s. The series is an epic saga of love, power, revenge, and freedom.