Cannes 2024: Aditi Rao Hydari Shares Postcards From The French Riviera

Aditi Rao Hydari shared this image.(courtesy: aditiraohydari)

Aditi Rao Hydari is in the French Riviera for the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. The actress walked the red carpet at the screening of the film L'Amour Ouf (Beating Hearts) in Cannes on Thursday. A day later, she shared postcard-worthy pictures from her time in the French Riviera. In some of the pictures, Aditi Rao Hydari can be seen posing on the streets of Cannes. In another click, she is seen smiling with all her heart. Aditi Rao Hydari is representing the cosmetic brand L'Oreal. "La vie est belle," Aditi captioned her post.

Aditi Rao Hydari made her red carpet debut in 2022. Last year too, she walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. Aditi, earlier this week, shared some sun-kissed pictures from Cannes. "Pocket full of sunshine," the actress captioned the post. What's not to like? ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about:

One post is not enough to sum up how much fun Aditi Rao Hydari is having in Cannes. So here is another one. She captioned this video, "My Cannes Diary." Check it out:

Aditi Rao Hydari recently starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, which released on Netflix earlier this month.

Aditi is a star of films like Ajeeb Daastans, Delhi 6, Bajirao Mastani, to name a few. The actress had multiple releases last year. She starred in the smash hit series Jubilee last year. She was also seen in the web-series Taj: Divided by Blood. She was also a part of Gandhi Talks with Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami and Siddarth Jadhav.