Cannes 2024: Siddharth's Reaction To Fiancee Aditi Rao Hydari's Look

Aditi Rao Hydari shared this image. (Image courtesy: aditiraohydari)

Aditi Rao Hydari has landed in the French Riviera to attend the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival and is already making headlines for her stunning looks. The actress announced her arrival in Cannes by dropping a set of lovely images of herself dressed in a floral Gauri and Nainika ensemble. The black flowy dress featured gigantic yellow flowers and keeping in line with the mood, Aditi Rao Hydari wrote in the comments: “Pocket full of sunshine.” While Aditi looks gorgeous, it is her beau Siddharth's reaction that has our heart. In response to Aditi's pictures, the doting finance wrote: “Oh, wow [burning heart emoji]”. Same Siddharth, same.

In addition to Siddharth, several other celebs also gushed about Aditi Rao Hydari's look in the comments section. Actress Rima Kallingal said, “Wow,” and celebrity dermatologist Dr Rashmi Shetty wrote: “Ditti rocking it. So beautiful.” Fatima Sana Shaikh said, “Uff, killing me,” and Pragya Kapoor said, “Wow [flame and heart emojis].”

Aditi Rao Hydari's Heeramandi co-stars also marked their attendance in the comments section. Sonakshi Sinha dropped heart-eye emojis, while Sanjeeda Shaikh said, “Gorg,” with a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Aditi Rao Hydari spoke about her extremely private engagement ceremony. She said: “I wanted to mark our beginning at a temple of my family which is 400 years old. I wanted to go there and do puja and we had a little engagement. There were so many rumours going around, so to clarify them we decided to put up this photo on Instagram because my mom told me, ‘Please logo ko bata do, call aarahe hai nonstop (Please tell people, I am receiving calls nonstop).' So, it was – ‘She said yes, he said yes.'”

Following the engagement, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth dropped a post on Instagram, flaunting their engagement rings. They shared similar captions. While Aditi wrote, “He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D,” Siddharth wrote, “She Said YES! E. N. G. A. G. E. D.”

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have worked together in the film Maha Samudram.