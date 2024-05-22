Cannes 2024: Aditi Rao Hydari Checks Into The French Riviera And How

Aditi Rao Hydari shared this image on her Instagram story.

Cannes-bound Aditi Rao Hydari has checked into the French Riviera. The actress, who is all set to walk the red carpet for the second time, recently shared pictures from her flight. One of the pictures shared on her Instagram story features a breathtaking view of the sea. Sharing the image, she wrote, "Hello #Cannes." She accompanied her caption with a red heart emoticon. In the second picture, Aditi is seen posing with her stylist Sanam Ratansi. The selfie was clicked during their flight journey. The caption read, "Touch down Cannes. Sanam with her assistant and personal minion Aditi at Cannes."

For the unversed, Aditi Rao Hydari will be representing the beauty brand L'Oreal Paris at the festival. A day ago, the actress shared a series of pictures on social media. In the pictures, Aditi is seen dressed in a black T-shirt teamed with matching trousers and a white jacket. She completed her look with a black baseball cap. Captioning the post on Instagram, she wrote, "I Cannes. Wish me luck! We Cannes! May the force be with us. We are worth it."

ICYDK: Aditi Rao Hydari made her Cannes red debut last year. One of the notable appearances of the actress at Cannes 2022 was in an elegant Sabyasachi saree. For her red carpet debut, Aditi wore a hand-dyed, intricate embroidered organza saree. She accessorised her look with a beautiful emerald and diamond choker from Sabyasachi Bengal Royale Collection.

On the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series Heeramandi. The series premiered on Netflix earlier this month. She has also appeared in several films such as Ajeeb Daastans, Delhi 6, Bajirao Mastani and others.