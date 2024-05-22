Cannes 2024: Just Aditi Rao Hydari Being A 'Pocket Full Of Sunshine' At The French Riviera

Aditi Rao Hydari shared this image. (Image courtesy: aditiraohydari)

Aditi Rao Hydari stepped out in the French Riviera, looking absolutely radiant in a floral gown on Wednesday. She posted pictures of her OOTD on Instagram and we cannot get enough of it. In the new pics posted, the Heeramandi star can be seen shining brighter than the French Riviera sun in a yellow floral dress. She complemented her dress with golden and pearl dangling earrings and tied her hair in a messy bun. The actress captioned her post, "Pocket full of sunshine," and we cannot agree more.

See what Aditi Rao Hydari posted below:

A few hours back, Aditi treated her fans on Instagram to a super fun video of herself, doing the viral Bibbojaan walk from her latest offering - Heeramandi. . In the video shared on her Instagram stories, Aditi can be seen doing the viral walk as shown in the Heermandi song Saiyaan Hatto Jaao alongside her team on the streets of Cannes. The actress can be seen wearing a stunning floral gown in the video. For the caption, she wrote, "Walking into Cannes like."

Check out her post below:

Aditi Rao Hydari checked into the French Riviera on Tuesday. The actress, who is all set to walk the red carpet for the second time, recently shared pictures from her flight. One of the pictures shared on her Instagram story features a breathtaking view of the sea. Sharing the image, she wrote, "Hello #Cannes." She accompanied her caption with a red heart emoticon. In the second picture, Aditi is seen posing with her stylist Sanam Ratansi. The selfie was clicked during their flight journey. The caption read, "Touch down Cannes. Sanam with her assistant and personal minion Aditi at Cannes."

Aditi Rao Hydari will be representing the beauty brand L'Oreal Paris at the festival. A day ago, the actress shared a series of pictures on social media. In the pictures, Aditi is seen dressed in a black T-shirt teamed with matching trousers and a white jacket. She completed her look with a black baseball cap. Captioning the post on Instagram, she wrote, "I Cannes. Wish me luck! We Cannes! May the force be with us. We are worth it."

On the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series Heeramandi.