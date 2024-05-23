Cannes 2024: Aditi Rao Hydari's Red Carpet Moment Was So Worth The Wait

Aditi Rao Hydari on the red carpet of 77th Cannes Film Festival. (Image Credit: Getty)

Aditi Rao Hydari made heads turn as she walked the red carpet of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in a gorgeous black and white gown. She tied her hair in a neat bun and kept her makeup simple. She also opted for minimal jewellery and let her beautiful gown do all the talking. The actress attended the screening of L'Amour Ouf (Beating Hearts) directed by Gilles Lellouche on Thursday. Aditi represented cosmetics giant L'Oreal at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

(Image Credit: Getty)

(Image Credit: Getty)

Aditi Rao Hydari's first look at Cannes – off the red carpet – was equally mesmerizing. In pictures shared by the actress a day ago, we can see her strolling on the streets of the French riviera in a radiant floral gown. The black flowy dress featured gigantic yellow flowers and keeping in line with the mood, Aditi Rao Hydari wrote in the comments: “Pocket full of sunshine.”

Take a look at her post below:

Aditi Rao Hydari checked into the French Riviera on Tuesday. The actress shared pictures from her flight. One of the pictures shared on her Instagram story features a breathtaking view of the sea. Sharing the image, she wrote, "Hello #Cannes." She accompanied her caption with a red heart emoticon. In the second picture, Aditi is seen posing with her stylist Sanam Ratansi. The selfie was clicked during their flight journey. The caption read, "Touch down Cannes. Sanam with her assistant and personal minion Aditi at Cannes."

This is the third year Aditi is at the Cannes Film Festival – she made her debut in 2022.One of the notable appearances of the actress at Cannes 2022 was in an elegant Sabyasachi saree. For her red carpet debut, Aditi wore a hand-dyed, intricate embroidered organza saree. She accessorised her look with a beautiful emerald and diamond choker from Sabyasachi Bengal Royale Collection.

On the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series Heeramandi. The series premiered on Netflix earlier this month. She has also appeared in several films such as Ajeeb Daastans, Delhi 6, Bajirao Mastani and others.