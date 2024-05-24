Cannes 2024: Siddharth's One-Word Reaction To Fiancee Aditi Rao Hydari's Red Carpet Look

Aditi Rao Hydari shared this image. (courtesy: aditiraohydari)

When Cannes called, Aditi Rao Hydari didn't just pick up, she strutted over to the phone in a stunning Gaurav Gupta gown. And her fiance Siddharth? Well, he couldn't help but nod in agreement. The actress, who recently checked into the French Riviera, attended the ongoing Cannes Film Festival on Thursday. The actress walked the red carpet in a stunning black and white gown. She tied her hair in a high messy bun and opted for a dewy makeup look. She attended the screening of L'Amour Ouf (Beating Hearts) directed by Gilles Lellouche. ICYMI: Aditi represented cosmetics giant L'Oreal at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

On Friday, Aditi Rao Hydari shared a series of off-the-red-carpet pictures on social media. In the snapshots, the actress is seen posing on the streets of Cannes. Captioning the post on Instagram, she wrote, "La vie est belle."

As soon as she dropped the post, her fiance Siddharth was among the first ones to drop a comment. He commented, "Incredible" and accompanied it with a hi-five, a red heart and a fire emoticon.

A day ago, Aditi Rao Hydari dropped a series of photos on Instagram. She can be seen dressed in a floral Gauri and Nainika ensemble. The black flowy dress featured gigantic yellow flowers and keeping in line with the mood, Aditi Rao Hydari wrote in the caption: “Pocket full of sunshine.”

ICYDK: Aditi Rao Hydari made her Cannes red debut last year. One of the notable appearances of the actress at Cannes 2022 was in an elegant Sabyasachi saree. For her red carpet debut, Aditi wore a hand-dyed, intricate embroidered organza saree. She accessorised her look with a beautiful emerald and diamond choker from Sabyasachi Bengal Royale Collection.

On the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series Heeramandi. The series premiered on Netflix earlier this month. She has also appeared in several films such as Ajeeb Daastans, Delhi 6, Bajirao Mastani and others.