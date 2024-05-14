Pratibha Ranta On Shooting For Laapataa Ladies And Heeramandi Simultaneously: 'Magical Experience'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: film_waala)

Actress Pratibha Ranta, who is being lauded for her portrayal of Pushpa Rani/Jaya in the Kiran Rao directorial Laapataa Ladies, was also part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix debut project Heeramandi. Talking to The Indian Express, the actress shared her experience about shooting for both the films simultaneously. She said, "It was a very magical experience. When I went to shoot for Heeramandi, I was able to experience a different world. There was a big set in Heeramandi, and the approach of both characters was so different for me. Jaya is a little reserved. She thinks a lot before taking action. But she is watching. She has four eyes because she is doing something like this. So all that I used to keep in mind when I was preparing for Jaya's character.”

“But somewhere, in both, the bottom line, it was the same emotion to get that freedom that I have to do what I have to do,” Pratibha added.

For the unversed, in Laapataa Ladies, Pratibha played Jaya - a young woman who's married off against her wishes while in Heeramandi, she played Shama, the daughter of a courtesan, played by Sanjeeda Shaikh.

About her future aspirations, Pratibha expresses her wish to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali again. “I really have to work more with Sanjay sir. Next time, I have to work on a big scale with Sanjay sir. I have seen Alia and Deepika. Oh my god, I like Ram Leela so much. I also have to dance. I want to dance with my heart open,” she shared.